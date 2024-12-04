Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Watershed Report
Newsletters
Chat
Members
Contact
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Self-Determination in the Virgin Islands & the 6th Constitutional Convention
Congresswoman Plaskett delivers a 5-minute floor speech on self-determination in the Virgin Islands and congratulates newly elected members of the 6th…
Feb 25
•
Mint Team
2
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Self-Determination in the Virgin Islands & the 6th Constitutional Convention
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Governor Albert Bryan Delivers His 7th State of the Territory Address
On January 27, 2025, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his seventh “State of the Territory Address” before the 36th Legislature on St. Thomas.
Feb 21
•
Mint Team
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Governor Albert Bryan Delivers His 7th State of the Territory Address
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Emancipation Grove
Spring Equinox 2025 — An Important Announcement for Readers: Part II
Feb 21
•
Amaziah George
2
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Emancipation Grove
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
Roach Signs Bill Removing Time Limits for Civil Lawsuits on Childhood Sexual Abuse
The newly signed law amends Title 5, Chapter 3, Sections 31 and 36 of the Virgin Islands Code.
Dec 4, 2024
•
Amaziah George
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Roach Signs Bill Removing Time Limits for Civil Lawsuits on Childhood Sexual Abuse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Elon Musk threatens to buy MSNBC
Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion before changing the social network's name to X. Fidelity Investments estimates X is now worth nearly 80…
Dec 1, 2024
•
Amaziah George
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Elon Musk threatens to buy MSNBC
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
Introducing Emancipation Grove: A New Form for a Changing World
An Important Announcement for Readers: Part I
Nov 18, 2024
•
Amaziah George
3
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Introducing Emancipation Grove: A New Form for a Changing World
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
About Your Membership (Autumn Edition)
“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” ― Albert Einstein
Nov 11, 2024
•
Amaziah George
1
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
About Your Membership (Autumn Edition)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
September 2024
Pentagon holds briefing as Israel vows to continue fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon
The briefing from Department of Defense officials comes hours after President Joe Biden announced an additional $8 billion in aide for Ukraine.
Sep 27, 2024
•
Mint Team
1
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
Pentagon holds briefing as Israel vows to continue fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2024
August 29th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas
Aug 30, 2024
•
Mint Team
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
August 29th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 28th, 2024 | Committee on Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas
Aug 28, 2024
•
Mint Team
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
August 28th, 2024 | Committee on Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications｜Public Live Stream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 27th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas
Aug 27, 2024
•
Mint Team
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
August 27th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 26th, 2024 | Committee on Rules and Judiciary｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas
Aug 26, 2024
•
Mint Team
Share this post
Emancipation Grove
August 26th, 2024 | Committee on Rules and Judiciary｜Public Live Stream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Spearmint Studios Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts