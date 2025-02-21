Emancipation Grove: Phase II

Spring 2025 marks the beginning of Emancipation Grove, an initiative designed to support the evolution of labor rights, civil rights, activism, and information literacy throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Future releases from State of the Territory News will cease this weekend and releases from Emancipation Grove will go live.

Emancipation Grove will lean heavily on digital infrastructure built by the Mint Team and State of the Territory News.

Future render after changes

Biggest Changes:

Automatic redirects from sottvi.news to grovevi.org.

Updated Emancipation Grove watermark on all pages

An emergent focus on the evolution of labor rights, civil rights, activism, and information literacy throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Governance, Sovereignty, & Economic Reform

In a new editorial from the St. Thomas Source, Biko McMillan explores the territory’s wage gap. In the piece titled, “The Under 30Ks: A Data-Driven Look at the Lower End of GVI Salaries” he highlights that over 8% of employees working for the Government of the Virgin Islands earn less than $30,000 annually.

St. Thomas Source Editorial