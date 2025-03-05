Six days ago, a Department of Justice press release stated, “Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation declassified and publicly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations. The first phase of declassified files largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government.”

Shortly after a group of social media influencers left the White House with binders they said contained files about Epstein, news publications began reporting about the contents of the release. The public relations stunt fell apart when it became clear most of the documents President Donald Trump and Bondi claimed were “declassified” had already been available in court records.

(From L) Political commentator Rogan O'Handley, aka DC Draino, TikToker Chaya Raichik, conservative activist Scott Presler, commentator Liz Wheeler and conservative political commentator Chad Prather carry binders containing Jeffrey Epstein files out of the White House on Thursday. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The files released by the DOJ included redactions but did not offer any new public details about Epstein’s crimes or the powerful men he befriended over the decades.

House Republicans in charge of the House Judiciary Committee trolled Americans on social media, tweeting "Epstein Files Released." The Judiciary Committee included a link that lead to a 1987 music video, Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley. Twitter’s community notes feature pointed out that the link did not include any information about the DOJ release.

It’s unclear if Republicans are sending a message about protecting Epstein’s name or someone in the late billionaire’s circle.

House Judiciary Committee Tweet