Exploring the future of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Emancipation Grove is an offshoot of State of the Territory News.

The brand has grown since launching in 2017 with over a dozen social media handles and over 9,000 collective followers on social networks like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Readers also discover our stories on Google Maps.

Team

Makiel Cepeda joined the team in 2018 and rose to the role of director in 2020. As a marketer, he’s led marking units for U.S. firms and manages stories published on products owned and operated by Emancipation Grove.

Makiel Cepeda, director

Our editor-in-chief, Biko McMillian, joined the team in 2019. He manages the Mint Team’s writing quality and stories by freelance writers. He has degrees in biology and Spanish and published Writing on Roots in 2018 and Blue Period a year later.

Biko McMillan, editor-in-chief

The Mint Team, an independent writing team that includes Biko McMillian, Makiel Cepeda, Ajeeb Prince, Duryan Cozier, and Amaziah George, who are the founding members.

Amaziah is a Marine Corps veteran who served as a communications aide at the Office of the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands under the ninth-elected governor. He is the product manager at Emancipation Grove and writes for Under the Markets and the Virgin Islands Source.

Amaziah George, product manager

Curated for the People of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Our core team of writers and our online newsroom’s management team includes a collection of Virgin Islanders who live in St. Croix, St. John, or St. Thomas and people living abroad and on the United States mainland.

We started this project to share stories about the Virgin Islands. You’re welcome to follow us into the unknown.

