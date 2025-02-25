Self-Determination in the Virgin Islands & the 6th Constitutional Convention
“Madam Speaker, today, I rise to acknowledge and
congratulate the newly elected members of the Sixth Constitutional
Convention in the Virgin Islands.
The willingness of each one of them to help us move forward to
achieve civil rights and self-determination as a collective people is
commendable. The work that they do in this legislative session will
uplift generations of Virgin Islanders to come.
The legacy of the Virgin Islands--Saint Croix, Saint Thomas, Saint
John, and Water Island--continues to be defined by the collective
greatness of all Virgin Islanders who have resisted exploitation in the
name of freedom and independence.
We first exercised our right of self-determination in 1493 when a
Carib war party on the island of Saint Croix fiercely resisted
Christopher Columbus' expedition, preventing his men from establishing
a foothold on the island.
Over the next 200 years, the Caribs fought colonization until they
were completely eradicated in 1590. Their enduring resistance is our
ancestral legacy. The island of Ay Ay, Saint Croix, from which I come,
is proud to see this legacy continue in this Sixth Constitutional
Convention.
It continues. In 1733, the Akwamu, enslaved individuals from Ghana,
fought against their enslavement on the island of Saint John and became
the first organized armed resistance in the Western Hemisphere against
enslavement. They held that island for almost a year until the Danes
working with the Spaniards, the French, and the British were able to
overthrow them.
The organizers of that rebellion chose collective suicide rather than
go back to slavery.
In 1848, on the island of Saint Croix, those enslaved organized
themselves, rose up, and took their freedom. Our freedom was not given
to us by any individual or any government. We took it for ourselves.
That is the legacy from which I come, and as a daughter of the Virgin
Islands, I will continue that fight.
The Virgin Islands has held five Constitutional Conventions since its
acquisition by the United States in 1917, yet no constitutional drafts
have been approved since 1977. Personally, I believe some of the issues
that we have put in our constitution are issues that were never
resolved by Denmark when we became part of the United States.
As of 2025, the Virgin Islands have governed under the Revised
Organic Act of 1954, which acts as the de facto local constitution
after being passed by Congress in 1936.
As not only the Representative of the Virgin Islands here in Congress
but as a daughter of those islands, my family on both sides go back in
records to the 1700s, maybe earlier. And it is for them that I continue
to fight for the fundamental and constitutional rights for which all
Americans, including Virgin Islanders, are entitled.
When we became a part of the United States, my grandfather's
generation came to Washington and insisted that we be a part of the
draft. We wanted the responsibility along with the privileges of being
part of the American experience. We are part of the draft. We fight in
every war in numbers per capita greater than any other State, and yet,
no Virgin Islander can vote for their Commander in Chief.
I have built upon the work of my predecessor, Congresswoman Donna
Christensen and numerous Governors of the Virgin Islands to challenge
the United States' reliance on the Insular Cases as it relates to the
territories. The Insular Cases were decided at the turn of the 20th
century by the Supreme Court to justify a racist and colonial legal
framework for the territories.
Now, you may ask, oh, why are you saying it is racist? When the
Supreme Court Justice in his opinion says that the people who inhabit
these islands are savages who cannot understand constitutional law,
that is prima facie racism to me, particularly when a Virgin Islander
who came to the United
States in the 1700s, Alexander Hamilton, helped to write that
Constitution under which we stand.
However, through hard work, we have worked together over the years to
overturn the Insular Cases, advance equality, and challenge the status
quo. In both the 116th and 117th Congress, I am grateful that under
Democratic leadership the For the People Act of 2019 and the For the
People Act of 2021 included a path for voting rights and self-
determination for U.S. territories. Both pieces of legislation included
a congressional task force to review the issues and make
recommendations on providing equitable voting representation in
Congress, voting rights in the Presidential election, and fair
inclusion in Federal voter protection and election integrity laws.
In this 119th Congress, I will continue to advocate for the equitable
treatment of all Americans, including my fellow brothers and sisters in
the territories. Self-determination, voting rights, and equitable
treatment under Federal assistance programs must be the cornerstone of
our work. If we work together, we can all achieve meaningful change.”
