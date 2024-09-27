Pentagon holds briefing as Israel vows to continue fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon
The briefing from Department of Defense officials comes hours after President Joe Biden announced an additional $8 billion in aide for Ukraine.
Recommended Material is a newsletter designed to share books, essays, reports, and videos. This newsletter is a collection of media meant to enhance your understanding of the world.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.