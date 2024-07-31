Why There Are No Sea Snakes in the Atlantic Ocean
Despite being virtually absent from the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, sea snakes are more common in the world’s oceans than sea turtles.
According to Britannica, sea snakes are the most abundant marine reptile on Earth, with around 60 known species split into two subfamilies: the true sea snakes and the sea kraits.
Most species of sea snakes can be found in coastal waters throughout Southeast Asia, Northern Australia, and parts of the Pacific Ocean. Because sea snakes need warm water to …
