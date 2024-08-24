WAPA Shares Latest Restoration Efforts Following Tropical Storm Ernesto
Note: This release is republished verbatim from the official website of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority. The language is unedited, the text reformatted for publication.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (“WAPA” or the “Authority”) provides restoration updates following Tropical Storm Ernesto, highlighting steady progress with 99% of the territory restored. Line crews are actively addressing dense vegetation, repairing powerlines, and replacing transformers to restore service to customers affected by isolated…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.