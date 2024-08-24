WAPA CEO Holds First Interview with Neville James
Karl Knight previously served as Governor Albert Bryan’s first chief-of-staff before leaving government for the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority, the territory's sole utility company.
WAPA's newly appointed CEO, Karl Knight, made his inaugural appearance on 'Analyze This' for an exclusive radio interview. During the interview, he discussed the challenges he has observed within the struggling organization and shared his ideas for stabilizing WAPA’s finances and creating a more transparent relationship with residents in the future.
Knig…
