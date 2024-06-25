Using AI to Analyze Russia’s Aging Submarines Could Give Department of Defense’s Nuclear Surveillance an Edge
Using artificial intelligence as a direct or indirect way to commit mass murder is deeply troubling, but there might be ethical ways to integrate the tech into a modern military for surveillance.
“Google Will End Its ‘Evil’ Partnership with the U.S. Military, But Not Until 2019.” This headline, published by Live Science in the summer of 2018, marked a significant shift in the tech giant’s stance. Employees at Google had voiced discomfort with their work being used in military conflicts or autonomous weaponry. The terminated contract dealt a blow…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.