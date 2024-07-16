Undersea freshwater discovery raises hopes for islands worldwide
A University of Hawaiʻi study revealed the onshore-to-offshore movement of freshwater through a multilayer formation of basalts embedded between layers of ash and soil.
A study by the University of Hawaiʻi found twice as much offshore submarine freshwater as previous estimates.
Scientists used marine controlled-source electromagnetic imaging to discover freshwater beneath the seafloor on the western end of Hawaiʻi.
Two-times More Water
According to the University of Hawaiʻi, the study rev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.