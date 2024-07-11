Track Our Revenue, Donor Contributions, & Newsletter Growth
Today, State of the Territory News holds $448.24 in cash and has no other financial assets.
In June, we hit a few critical milestones and reached new readers. Thanks to Substack’s newsletter platform, State of the Territory News and the Watershed Report gained over 95 new subscribers in the last 30 days.
In the past two weeks, 3 subscribers upgraded to paid memberships.
Today, we have over 200 subscribers and over 6,000 social media followers, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.