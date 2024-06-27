Senator Capehart Secures Amendments to Fund Tech for USVI Farmers
The continuing resolution passed by Congress last year allowed the Department of Agriculture to continue offering critical programs and services to farmers in the territory.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are deciding how to proceed with renewing the nation’s farm bill. With a deadline looming before the next major U.S. election, rural America’s future lies in the hands of the 118th Congress.
2024 Farm Bill
In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.5 trillion farm bill known as the Farm, Food, and National Securi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.