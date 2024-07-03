Offices of Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Closed July 3-5 for Emancipation Day/Independence Holiday
This upcoming July 3rd marks the 176th year since our enslaved ancestors in the Danish West Indies secured their freedom by way of violent resistance in Frederiksted in 1848.
Published July 2nd, 2024: by Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett. Plaskett is a delegate to Congress representing the U.S. Virgin Islands. She’s a member of the Democratic Party and served in her current role since she won the office in 2015.
The offices of Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett in Washington D.C., St. Croix, and St. Thomas will be closed from Wedne…
