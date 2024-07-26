Mainline Leak Causing Water Outage in St. Croix
Audio provided by WAPA's communications team.
Around noon today, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority issued a PSA in the form of an audio recording. The audio details a water service interruption due to a mainline leak, which is currently undergoing repairs at the Sunny Isles intersection in St. Croix.
