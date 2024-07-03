Lieutenant Governor Roach's Emancipation Day Message
Emancipation Day is a day of reflection, reverence, and respect for our fearless leaders. Their actions should inspire us to continue to fight against the many injustices that affect our people.
Submitted July 2nd, 2024: by Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach, Esq. Roach is a Kittitian politician holding office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He’s a member of the Democratic Party and serving in his second term with Governor Albert Bryan.
I join a proud and grateful Virgin Islands community as we commemorate the 176th anniversary of the Emancipation o…
