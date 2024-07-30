July 30th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Senators receive testimony from OMB, the Public Employees Relations Board, and others for the next fiscal year.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
