July 1st, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 01, 2024 in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
Department of Education, Honorable Dr. Dionne Wells-Hedrington, Commission…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.