Floor Speech on National Minority Mental Health Month
Plaskett has pressed her colleagues to approve funding for studies on how colonial rule and unequal access to the nation’s democratic institutions affect American citizens in U.S. territories.
On Wednesday, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett delivered a one-minute floor speech in the House of Representatives on National Minority Mental Health Month. The national campaign is observed every July to raise awareness of the unique mental health challenges racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States confront in public health.
National Minorit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.