Editorial: The untold damage to the USVI's economy in WAPA's wake—Part 1
After decades as the sole electricity company in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the infrastructure, executives, and bank accounts supporting the Virgin Islands Water Authority have buckled under its weight.
“I been in jail for years and WAPA still like this? This is unbelievable!”
One of my older brothers said something like this in 2010 after he was released on probation from the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility & Detention Center in St. Croix.
Every time I think about that exchange w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.