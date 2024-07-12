Editorial: How Virgin Islanders Process Grief and Loss in a Changing World
Grieving online can be challenging. As you read these words, forests are burning, children are dying from famine, and climate collapse will disrupt our lives if humans fail to act. It's a lot.
Despite the ubiquity of cell phones and the internet, consider this for a moment: There are Virgin Islanders who have never been online.
As of April 2024, there were over 5 billion internet users worldwide, or 67 percent of the global population. According to Pew Research Center, eight-in-ten U.S. adults say they subscribe to a broadband internet servic…
