Editorial: Future Governors & the Modern Command Structure
Former Governor Kenneth Mapp didn’t need armored Suburbans; he needed a mobile command center to reach the outside world.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
(Sorry for the late newsletter--needed to grab food and think this one through)
In 2016, then-Governor Kenneth Mapp drew public scrutiny for adding armored vehicles to his security detail. Years later, I still wonder why he wanted to bolster his security in such a dramatic way during his first term.
Armored Suburbans
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.