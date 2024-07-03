Eaton's Arecibo Microgrid is the Largest of its Kind in Puerto Rico
Eaton says its focus on sustainability at its Arecibo facility is part of the company’s broad initiative to reduce carbon emissions across its operations by 50 percent by 2030.
The Eaton Arecibo project is the largest clean energy microgrid in Puerto Rico, designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. Microgrids are small-scale power grids that receive and/or produce power from renewable energy sources, energy storage devices, and other power generation units, such as the main power plant.
Eaton Arecibo Microgrid
As Eaton begin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.