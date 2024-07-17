Governor Bryan Vetoes 3 Bills Passed by Lawmakers
Bryan also signed Bill No. 35-0117, relating to the composition, qualifications, terms, and compensation of the members of the Real Estate Commission into law.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Note: In this article, the word fungi is pronounced ‘foon-gee.’ Learn more about the traditional dish of the U.S. Virgin Islands, fish, and fungi in this issue of the St. Thomas Source.
Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. acted on 19 bills passed by the 35th Legislature during the body’s June 24th session. Bryan vetoed three bills …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.