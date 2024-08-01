August 1st, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Senators receive testimony from the Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health at the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 01, 2024, in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.