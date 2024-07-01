Commentary: America’s Propaganda Fever & Modern Perceptions of the Presidency
Biden’s test in his first term has been his policy wins. But Trumpism is still gaining ground, consuming our news cycles, covering up progress with grievance, and destabilizing institutions.
Today is July 1st, and I haven’t watched the presidential debate yet. I’ve seen some coverage and I read a few articles. And only a few things stood out to me:
President Joe Biden did not have a good night,
Former president Donald Trump is a serial liar,
Modern perceptions of statesmanship and leadership have changed,
And CNN continues to pollute the media …
