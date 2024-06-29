A New Age for Healthcare & Medicine in the USVI
The Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking estimates that by 2025, the compound annual data growth rate for healthcare will reach 36 percent, 6 percent faster than manufacturing and media.
The future of healthcare and medicine in the U.S. Virgin Islands could be transformative.
In a June hearing, the 35th Legislature of the U.S. Virgin Islands received testimony from public servants administering the territory’s Medicaid program. One of the testifiers told Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance members that the territory had onl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Emancipation Grove to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.