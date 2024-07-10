5 Reasons Uber is Not Available in the U.S. Virgin Islands
In 2019, the Taxi Association released a mobile app for residents to summon a taxi on demand. The announcement came on the same day the Virgin Islands Source completed a transportation series.
There are no ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Current laws regulating the territory’s transportation system would first have to be amended or expanded. There are a few barriers.
Privacy
Ride-sharing has evolved a lot since the global pandemic. Uber says it limits how much information drivers can view about riders.
